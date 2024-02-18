Rise Mzansi says it received R15 million from Rebecca Oppenheimer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new kid on the block Rise Mzansi says it has received R15 million a donation from Rebecca Oppenheimer since its registration with the IEC in October last year.

The party, whose leader is Songezo Zibi, former editor of the Business Day and the Financial Mail, has revealed this in a statement.

Political parties are obliged to declare donations above R100 000 and up to R15 million under the Political Party Funding Act.

Oppenheimer is the granddaughter of the former De Beers Chairman Harry Oppenheimer, the founder of the De Beers diamond empire.

The party also received just over R500 000 from Kairos Communications. It also receive smaller donations from Injozi Design and a company called Main Street.

