Peace and security on the AU Summit agenda

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, will begin in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Sunday morning.

The theme is Educate an Africa fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.

Dr Chidochase Nyere speaks about some of the issues expected to be discussed:

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is amongst the heads of states attending.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the assembly is expected to discuss the status of peace and security on the continent and the consideration of the report of the AU Peace and Security Council.

“We also will be having a special summit on the DRC, the East Congo matter and our concern about the ongoing conflict in that region, particularly between Rwanda and the DRC and the very difficult and tense atmosphere that exists at the moment. We’ll also have a report on gender equality matters and President Ramaphosa will report on work South Africa has been leading on what is called positive masculinity in developing an African programme on ending violence against women and girls.”

Meanwhile, American economist, public policy analyst and global leader Professor Jeffery Sachs says that the time to invest in the future has come. He was speaking at last night’s reception event of the African Union meeting.

Sachs emphasised the importance of investing in children’s skills.

“There is no more important investment that Africa can make whether its electrification, roads or fibre. Investment in your children, their skills is in every dimension, not only moral. It can be made for long-term investment, a child today will reap the investment for a 70-year lifetime.”