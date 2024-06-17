92 motorists arrested for drunk driving: JMPD

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the arrest of 192 motorists for drunk driving demonstrates a commitment to enforcing road safety regulations.

They were arrested during a city-wide operation held last week.

Metro Police Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla says the operation also highlights ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of drunk driving.

“We urge all motorists to consider these grave consequences and make responsible decisions. If you drink do not drive, arrange for a designated driver, use public transportation or hire a taxi. Your actions can save lives. The JMPD will continue to intensify our operations to ensure the safety of our road users. We commend our officers for their dedication and hard work and enforcing the law, and we thank the public for their cooperation.”

#DrunkDriving crackdown! 192x motorists arrested in a week. #JMPD says NO to drunk driving! Don’t risk lives – plan ahead for a safe ride home. #JoburgRoadSafety #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/mIyxT4IbDG — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) June 17, 2024