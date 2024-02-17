SA’s move to take Israel to ICJ commended by SG of Fatah Movement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Secretary-General of the Fatah Movement of Palestine, Jibril Mahmoud Mohamed, has commended the South African government for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Mahmoud Mohamed speaks to SABC News International Editor Sophie Mokoena:

He says the current Israeli bombardment of Gaza will not stop Palestinians from fighting for their liberation.

Thousands of people have been killed since the start of Israel’s bombardment in Gaza.

Mahmoud Mohamed says Israelis are destroying and killing everyone, everywhere.

“There is no fighting in Palestine. There are unilateral atrocities and killing and bombing. One hundred thousand people either killed or injured or missing under the rubble. 80% of them women, kids and old people. You know, the Israelis want to negate Palestine as a political entity from the map.”