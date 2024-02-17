Pregnant woman assaulted at Durban mall

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development has condemned violence perpetrated against a young pregnant woman at a well-known shopping mall in the west of Durban.

The assault was captured in a video widely circulating on various social media platforms. The department says a case of assault had since been opened and is calling on the police to make an arrest.

Spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela, “The MEC has called on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrator does not escape the law. He must be arrested. We find solace that matter will be investigated as a case has been opened. A team of social workers has been dispatched to the victim to ensure that she is provided with psycho socio support.”