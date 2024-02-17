Australia’s women’s cricket team wins series against SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Australian women’s cricket team has made a clean sweep in the three-format series against South Africa.

The Aussies won the historic one-off Test match at the WACA in Perth by an innings and 284 runs inside three days, earlier today.

The Proteas who trailed by 499 runs after the first innings, were bowled out for 215 in their second innings after Delmi Tucker and Chloe Tryon both scored 64 runs.

This was the first-ever Test match between the two nations.

Australia also won the T20 and One Day International series, both of them 2-1 after the Proteas recorded their first-ever victories over their hosts in the shorter versions of the game.