ICJ reiterates provisional orders on Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will not make additional provisional orders against Israel. It says Israel remains bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and must ensure the safety and security of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

South Africa wrote to the court earlier this week to request additional provisional measures, fearing for the rights of Palestinians trapped in the densely populated region of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Advocate Sipho Mantula, from the Thabo Mbeki School of International and Public Affairs, says: “The court retaliated again to say, what we have agreed last month is that the whole of Gaza Strip, so Rafah is part of the Gaza Strip, it is in the South it is bordering Egypt and hence I think our application was also informed by the challenges that Egypt was raising with the African Union about this threat that was coming from Rafah.”

“This is a very good move but it seems that Israeli is not interpreting or listening to the judgment. There is this sense that Israeli undermines International law.”

VIDEO | Israel ignoring ICJ order: Pandor

