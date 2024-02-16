sabc-plus-logo

GRAPHICS: Murder and sexual offences for 3rd quarter

  • A woman holds a sign as demonstrators gather on September 4, 2019, at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, during a protest against gender-based violence.
  • Reuters
Police Minister Bheki Cele and top officials released the third quarter 2023/2024 crime stats in Pretoria today.

Giving a breakdown of the statistics, Major General Thulare Sekhukhune says 6 of the top 10 highest number of murders reported at police stations are in the Western Cape followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Cele also noted a 1.7 percent decline in all sexual offence’s crimes including rape, sexual assault and contact sexual offences.

He is however concerned that the majority of the rapes, were committed at victims’ residences.

The perpetrators were either neighbours, friends or a family members.

