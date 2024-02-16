GRAPHICS: Murder and sexual offences for 3rd quarter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Minister Bheki Cele and top officials released the third quarter 2023/2024 crime stats in Pretoria today.

Giving a breakdown of the statistics, Major General Thulare Sekhukhune says 6 of the top 10 highest number of murders reported at police stations are in the Western Cape followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

<br /> Cele also noted a 1.7 percent decline in all sexual offence’s crimes including rape, sexual assault and contact sexual offences. Cele also noted a 1.7 percent decline in all sexual offence’s crimes including rape, sexual assault and contact sexual offences. He is however concerned that the majority of the rapes, were committed at victims’ residences. The perpetrators were either neighbours, friends or a family members.

Cele also noted a 1.7 percent decline in all sexual offence’s crimes including rape, sexual assault and contact sexual offences.

He is however concerned that the majority of the rapes, were committed at victims’ residences.

The perpetrators were either neighbours, friends or family members.