Inanda records highest number of murders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven thousand seven hundred and ten people were murdered between October and December last year. This is an increase of 2.1 percent which translates to 155 more people murdered compared to the previous reporting period.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and top officials released the third quarter 2023/2024 crime stats in Pretoria today.

Arguments, misunderstandings, and provocation remain the top causal factors of these murders.

Giving a breakdown of the statistics, Major General Thulare Sekhukhune says 6 of the top 10 highest number of murders reported at police stations are in the Western Cape followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“That is your Emfuleni at number 2, Gugulethu, Nyanga at 4, Khayelitsha at 5, Delft at 6, and Harare at number 8. Three of the stations are in the top murder stations, 3 after KZN with Inanda at no 1 and we had Umlazi at no 9 and KwaMashu at no 10. The only station in the province of Gauteng that is within the top 10 was the Jeppe station which was at number 7.”

Rape stats

Cele also noted a 1.7 percent decline in all sexual offence’s crimes including rape, sexual assault and contact sexual offences.

He is however concerned that the majority of the rapes, were committed at victims’ residences.

The perpetrators were either neighbours, friends or a family members.