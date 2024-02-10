MK party delays formal leadership selection for right fit: Zuma

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former African National Congress (ANC) President Jacob Zuma says one of the reasons why the newly formed uMkhonto We Sizwe (MK) political party doesn’t have formal leadership is because he wants to ensure the right people are chosen for the position.

Zuma says he is cautious of some who might leave the governing ANC in the pretense of joining the MK party to cause disruption.

The new face of the newly formed party has warned against this, saying some leaders in MK are well aware of this opportunistic behaviour.

Zuma was addressing MK party members at the party’s regional rally at Alexandra Stadium in Johannesburg.

” I want to send out a warning because people that come from the ANC and join Umkhonto we Sizwe come with ill-discipline corruption. That that why I say we should choose now because others are here to join Umkhonto we Sizwe for position.”

Using MK symbols to unseat ANC: Alex Mashilo weighs in:

The ANC’s legal bid over the uMkhonte we Sizwe trademark following the registration of uMkhonto we Sizwe political party is set to be heard on March 19 at the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein.

This is revealed in a notice by the Electoral Court issued on February 7.

The MK party was registered in September last year (2023) by Jabulani Khumalo and will contest the 2024 general elections.

The discovery of the newly formed party was followed by the governing party, through its lawyers, sending a letter to Khumalo demanding that he desist from using the uMkhonto we Sizwe logo and trademark.

The ANC’s legal dispute centres on the use of the logo and trademark which the party argues may lead the public to believe that the MK party is connected to the governing party.

The MK name was associated with the ANC’s armed wing during apartheid.

MK vs ANC over trademark, identity legal bid to be heard on 19 March 2024: