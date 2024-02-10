‘Geingob dedicated his life to freeing the people of Namibia’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will dearly miss his friend, the late Namibian President Hage Geingob.

Geingob died last week Sunday at the age of 82. He had been in the hospital receiving treatment for cancer.

Geingob will be buried on the 24th of February.

President Ramaphosa also sent a message of condolences to the Namibian first lady.

“I am going to miss him dearly. Very, very much so. But my condolences go to the people of Namibia, and I say to them that you had a very good president who dedicated his life to freeing the people of Namibia and who loved the people of Namibia. I could see everything that he did. And my condolences also to my sister Monica Geingos and the family.”

Ramaphosa pays his last respects to the late Geingob: