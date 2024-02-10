Limpopo to make efforts to revive sports at schools

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo Sport and Education departments say they are making efforts to revive sports at schools. The departments have launched the rural school sport at Siyandhani village, near Giyani.

Five primary schools have competed in athletics, volleyball, netball, football, kgati, and morabaraba, among others.

The authorities believe the rural sports initiative will help in the formation of school leagues.

The province, just like other provinces, is faced with challenges of limited and regular participation in sport in rural areas, especially in the most disadvantaged communities.

The authorities say that due to limited or no access to sport participation, the province finds that there is a limitation of learners in sport development programmes.