Ramaphosa to visit Namibia, pay his last respects to Geingob

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to undertake a working visit to Namibia today.

He is going to pay his last respects to the late Namibian President, Hage Geingob.

Geingob passed away last weekend after a short battle with cancer.

Ramaphosa has hailed Geingob as Africa’s champion for peace and development.

The President will join a number of leaders and former presidents who have gone to Windhoek to honour Geingob.

Ramaphosa and Geingob enjoyed a close relationship.

He has expressed his condolences to Geingob’s family and the interim President Nangolo Mbumba.

In April last year, President Ramaphosa hosted Geingob.

In October, Ramaphosa went on to co-chair the 3rd session of the South Africa-Namibia binational commission with Geingob.

Tributes pour in for Hage Geingob | ‘President Geingob was a liberation icon’: Gwen Ramokgopa