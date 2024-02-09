Namibian President Geingob to be buried on 24 February

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The newly sworn-in Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba has announced the 24th of February as the date of the funeral of the late President Hage Geingob.

Geingob died on Sunday at the age of 87. He had been in hospital receiving treatment for cancer.

He served as the country’s first prime minister after Nambia’s independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990. Mbumba says the country is still mourning.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to undertake a working visit to Namibia on Saturday.

He is going to pay his last respects to the late Geingob.

Ramaphosa has hailed Geingob as Africa’s champion for peace and development.

The SA President will join a number of leaders and former presidents who have gone to honour the late President Geingob in Windhoek.

Ramaphosa and Geingob enjoyed a close relationship. President Ramaphosa had expressed his condolences to Geingob’s family and the interim President Nangolo Mbumba.

Last year, President Ramaphosa hosted Geingob to state visit in April. While in October, Ramaphosa went to co-chair with President Geingob the 3rd session of South Africa-Namibia binational commission.