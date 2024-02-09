We will fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium: EFF

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has no doubt it will fill up Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa’s third largest party will launch its manifesto in the province for the first time.

EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini says, “Logistically, we are fine we are ready. We have met all the bus operators and the taxi associations and we had a joint meeting with them. We are happy with the way they have guided us and operated with us to say there’s going to be a peaceful movement of buses and taxis. We have made sure that since this is the people’s organisation, everyone must participate and they did exactly that. So, it is all systems go from Kokstad to Umhlabuyalingana, the entire KZN.”

Meanwhile, since its formation in 2014, the EFF has grown in KwaZulu-Natal.

They obtained less than two percent of the votes in 2014, to just shy of ten percent in 2019, giving them eight seats in the legislature.

Dlamini elaborates on this growth.

“You see that jump, never been seen with political parties in one province move from 70 000 to 390 000 within that space of time. You cannot ignore those voters because they are saying to you this is your home. Leave those opponents who are saying to you you’ll never find attraction in the coastal province. KwaZulu-Natal we are here and we want the EFF to come here. So, there is no way if you are in leadership that listens to your constituencies, your voters, you could ignore that.”

EFF Election Manifesto | We are ready: Marshall Dlamini