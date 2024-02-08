Ramaphosa’s tenure has been marred by disappointment: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure has been marred by disappointment and lack of decisiveness.

Ramaphosa will deliver the last and much anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the sixth administration later this evening.

He will take stock of what has been achieved over the past five years of his Presidency and chart a way forward for the year ahead.

Teffo says despite coming in through fanfare after the Jacob Zuma administration, Ramaphosa has in many instances failed to live up to the expectations people had about him and his administration.

“President Ramaphosa came into office enjoying immense support founded on the promises he made and what people thought he would do, but unfortunately, he didn’t live up to expectations. I think in a small way he should be disappointed in himself that he has reached a stage where people are assessing him in the manner he does, even his closest allies probably whispered in his ears, ‘Can you up your pace and be decisive.'”