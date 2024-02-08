My success in office must be rated by the public: Ramokgopa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says his success in office must be rated by the public.

He spoke to the SABC on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramokgopa was appointed as part of Ramaphosa’s administration in March last year.

The portfolio, part of the Presidency, did not exist before then. Ramokgopa says his performance can be rated in the frequency of load shedding.

“I don’t have to rate myself, let public rate me. When I entered office, what was intensity of load shedding and what it is now. I will leave it for the public to answer it, not me.”

