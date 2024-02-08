EFF in Free State displeased with farm workers’ minimum wage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State has expressed its dissatisfaction with farm workers’ minimum wage.

EFF Provincial Secretary, Bosanku Msimanga says it’s been 30 years since South Africa attained democracy, but farm workers still earn low wages with access to substandard health and housing.

Msimanga says this marginalises farm workers and exposes them to human rights violations and abuse.

He says the safety and security of farm workers and dwellers are at risk, and no one is prepared to protect and safeguard even their belongings which include their livestock.

Msimanga has also condemned the killing of farm workers, saying there is a need for defensive units to help protect them, prevent violence, and protect the rights of farm dwellers and workers.

Meanwhile, Free State Agriculture President, Francois Wilken says proper consultation and consideration of the economic climate must be prioritised to avoid unnecessary job losses.

He believes that farmers will resort to reducing jobs if pressure increases.

Wilken was reacting to the recent Department of Labour and Employment increase of the National Minimum Wage.

The new National Minimum Wage will move from R25.42 to R27.58 cents per hour as from 1 March 2024.

All workers including farm workers and domestic workers must earn that minimum rate per hour.