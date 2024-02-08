City of Cape Town closes several roads ahead of SONA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town has closed off several roads ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which will once again be held at the City Hall at 7 p.m. since a fire gutted Parliament in 2022.

Various neighbouring areas will also be affected.

Traditionally, movement in the CBD is quite restricted, especially on the morning of the SONA. The streets around Parliament are blocked. Darling Street, Corporation Street and Longmarket Street will be closed. There will also be early closures of streets around the parade.

Neighbourhoods such as Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray, Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock will see road closures from after 5pm this afternoon.

Expectations

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver SONA before a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

The address is an important milestone that aims to bring certainty to the country’s political, social and economic landscape. It also seeks to demonstrate that the democracy of South Africa remains resilient.

In the address, Ramaphosa will set out the government’s key policy objectives and achievements for the coming year. He’ll also identify challenges and outline interventions to unlock the country’s potential.

