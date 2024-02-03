IEC to take advantage of over 23 000 voting stations open today

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will take advantage of the 23 300 voting stations which will open today across the country to register eligible voters.

It says it will also give an opportunity to those who have already registered to check or update their details.

The IEC says the national registration weekends have the highest public response compared to others methods including online registration.

The voters’ roll has surpassed the 27-million mark.

The IEC Chief Sy Mamabolo has reminded the country’s 43-million eligible voters of the importance of registering.

“Ahead of the second voter registration weekend, we remind voters of the general rule of elections. That is, a person votes at a voting station where they are registered. The only exception to the general rule is that a voter may vote outside of the voting district of registration only if they have first notified the Commission by the date which will be regulated by the Election timetable. The need for this prior notification is new and comes about as a result of the changes to the law”

Meanwhile, some political parties in Parliament are encouraging eligible voters to register.

The second and last registration weekend comes ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the date for the 2024 elections.

The Freedom Front-Plus has urged eligible voters not to miss this opportunity to register.

The Parliamentary leader of the African Independent Congress Steven Jafta shares the sentiments of the Freedom Front-Plus.

“ The African Independent Congress commends the IEC for making another opportunity for the citizens of South Africa to register on the 3rd and 4th of February 2024. We are therefore encouraging all those eligible to vote to make use of this opportunity, especially the young people. Our ground forces are working in all provinces to assist those who do not know what to do and some without identity documents. We must all make use of this opportunity to register so that on the date to be proclaimed by the President we all go to the polls and vote.”

