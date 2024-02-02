KZN police arrest thousands in January alone

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) say they have arrested more than 10 000 suspects for different categories of crime in January alone.

Police say they have also recovered and seized 258 firearms with 2 796 rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says hundreds of people have been arrested in connection with serious and violent crimes. Netshiunda says these include 190 murder suspects, 232 for attempted murder, 192 on rape charges and 210 for robbery.

“Various operations by police in KwaZulu-Natal have attained notable successes in the month of January 2024. Among the successes were the arrest of 10 070 suspects for different categories of crime and the recovery of 258 firearms, 24 of which were rifles. Two thousand seven hundred and ninety-six rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms were also recovered and seized.”