Deadline looms for applications to operate national lottery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Applications for the fourth license to operate the national lottery closes on Saturday at 12’oclock. This comes as the contract for the current operator Ithuba comes to an end in May.

The multibillion-rand tender follows a two-year delay due to alleged differences between Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel and the previous board of National Lottery Commission.

The department published the request for proposal late last year.

The license held by Ithuba, the current operator, comes to an end in May.

Ithuba is reportedly bidding for the renewal of the operating license along with 18 other bidders.

It is also competing alongside Hosken Consolidated Investment, a long-standing rival company reportedly linked to the SA Clothing and Textile Workers Union.

The National Lotteries Commission says evaluation and adjudication will commence immediately, culminating in the minister making an announcement on the successful bidder by September 2024.