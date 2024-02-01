Police arrest suspected human traffickers targeting women from India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police believe they have cracked a Johannesburg based human trafficking network, preying on Indian women. Six suspects have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and kidnapping in Mayfair in Johannesburg. Two Indian women, aged between 20 and 24 years-old, have since been rescued.

Police say they received intelligence about a Johannesburg based human trafficking syndicate targeting women from India.

The women were allegedly enticed to South Africa with false promises of employment. And upon their arrival, they were kept against their will and offered to clients for sex.

On Wednesday police pounced on an identified address. They seized cellphones, numerous documents including passports and cash.

The six men are expected to face charges of human trafficking, sex trafficking, kidnapping and extortion.

They are expected to appear in court on Friday.

In December last year, six suspects, aged between 33 and 41, were apprehended in Klapmuts outside Cape Town on charges of kidnapping, extortion, hijacking, and human trafficking.

The arrests came in connection with an incident where the suspects forcibly abducted a woman and her two-year-old child from a residence in Mfuleni on the Cape Flats, demanding a ransom.

Additionally, an e-hailing driver was reportedly kidnapped in Klapmuts.

Joseph Swartbooi, the police spokesperson, revealed then that an integrated operation, led by various units, was activated in response to the crimes.

The suspects were arrested when they approached a nearby bank with one of the victims to withdraw the ransom. Law enforcement intervened, arresting the six males and successfully rescuing the victims.

As investigations unfolded, authorities were working to determine if the arrested suspects can be linked to other criminal activities.