Over 5 000 pieces of abalone confiscated in Western Cape

Western Cape police have arrested a 27-year-old man and seized more than 5,000 pieces of abalone in Hermanus.

Police Spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says officers spotted a suspicious vehicle speeding recklessly.

They chased down the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.

Pojie says the driver attempted to flee but was arrested.

The suspect is expected to appear in court once he has been charged.

Pojie says the protection of living marine resources remains a priority, especially along the province’s coastline where the resources have become exhausted as it is often targeted by syndicates.

