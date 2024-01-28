MK party aims for two-thirds in this year’s general elections: Zuma

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma says the newly-formed MK party is aiming for a two-thirds majority in this year’s general elections.

He was addressing hundreds of people at an uMkhonto weSizwe rally at KwaXimba in the west of Durban.

Zuma recently announced his support for the party. He received a warm welcome at the MK’s first major rally in the province.

KwaXimba in eThekwini is one of the ruling party’s strongholds.

Zuma says the MK’s main priority will be land and giving power back to traditional leaders.

“Our land will return, and we will put it to better use. You see, Parliament is no longer the same. Back then, traditional leaders were in charge. When parliament was built, traditional leaders held higher authority, and politicians used to report to traditional leaders,” says Zuma.

Jacob Zuma leads MK rally in KwaXimba: Organiser Thulani Gamede speaks to SABC News:

He says he has chosen to ignore negative comments made against him. He has also commented on his earlier imprisonment for charges of contempt of court after failing to appear before the State Capture Commission.

“The judges of the Constitutional Court in this country took away my constitutional rights. They said I should appear before the commission because they were influenced by the leaders of this country. I refused. But instead of taking away my rights, they imprisoned me. Many were happy, including the one who is leading the government.”

Traditional and religious leaders who attended the rally pledged their support for Zuma, with some alleging they would shut down the country should the party not receive a two-thirds majority.

“I want to (alert) you in KZN. Let us work and prepare for Moses Mabhida Stadium. Let us prepare to ensure that Nxamalala gets a two-thirds majority. If he does not get it, we will close South Africa from Cape to Cairo. We need to come out in numbers and vote. As the traditional leader of the Mntungwa clan, the UMkhonto weSizwe seems to be gaining momentum. God has heard our prayers when we said we needed a leader who would help us. Go and represent us, Nxamalala, and represent us.”

As the party continues to mobilise support, it has urged its supporters to register to vote at this weekend’s voter registration weekend.

Former President Zuma leads MK rally: Simphiwe Makhanya gives an update