ANC ready for potential sanctions over Palestine stance

ANC Deputy Secretary General Nomvula Mokonyane says South Africa is prepared for potential economic sanctions from Israel and its allies.

Speaking on the matter at a media briefing, Mokonyane emphasized that it would be unjust for South Africa to face punitive measures from global economic powers due to its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

This comes after South Africa approached the International Court of Justice this month accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention due to its military bombardment and siege of Gaza.

On Friday, the World Court determined that Israel’s actions in Gaza are plausibly genocidal and has indicated provisional measures on that basis.

Mokonyane says they will engage other countries aligned with Israel because their economies also depend on South Africa to a certain extent.

