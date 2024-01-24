Department of Labour to review, digitise Z83 job application process

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Department of Employment and Labour will review the government Z83 job application process. This is to ensure the simplification of the job application process and to digitise it.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi attended the two-day job fair at Botshabelo in the Free State.

The Department of Employment and Labour is on a drive to address youth unemployment issues, creating opportunities for job seekers through various platforms.

A two-day job fair was held at the Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium in Botshabelo and is aimed at assisting job seekers with information. Twenty-nine exhibitors showcased different job opportunities and future job seekers in attendance expressed their challenges

“ There are so many challenges when we look for jobs lately, I’m struggling right now. I don’t have money it’s too hard to find money to go and find a job. I don’t have a CV right now, so I have to borrow money to go there and make the copies,” says one of the job seekers.

Another job seeker says, “Until today I have got no job, I tried to go to college to study and I had to leave because of funds.”

The Botshabelo Digital Hub, in the Free State. The session forms part of the #Jobsfair taking place at the Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium over the next two days in Botshabelo. pic.twitter.com/vPVwtEopIo — Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) January 24, 2024

The Department wants to create new job-searching platforms for job seekers. Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi says digitisation should be a new route to apply for jobs.

“ We are trying to, as government to simplify our procedures. We are reviewing that Z83 form and in particular for the youth. We are dealing with the issue of experience when it comes to the entry-level, which is going to make things easier for them. But what we cannot be able to compromise is documentary proof in terms of the qualification, you will always need that. Otherwise, we are going to sit with a lot of fraud.”

With assistance such as helping them apply for various job opportunities, Nxesi hopes the majority will get feedback on their applications, in the next coming weeks.