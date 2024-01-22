Liberia President Boakai resumes duties after heat exhaustion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liberia’s new president, Joseph Boakai, has recovered from an episode of heat exhaustion that caused him to cut short his inauguration speech on Monday and has resumed his normal activities, the presidency said.

The 79-year-old, who defeated George Weah in a runoff election in November, was sworn in during an outdoor ceremony in sweltering heat in the West African nation’s capital, Monrovia.

Boakai then paused during his speech and aides rushed to fan him. He resumed a few minutes later but halted again and aides helped him walk away from the podium, curtailing the ceremony.

The president’s office released a statement later on Monday saying Boakai had suffered exhaustion but that doctors had since declared him “perfectly fine.”

“He has resumed his normal activities. He is expected to meet with the Ghanaian President and other dignitaries today,” the statement added.

Some of Boakai’s opponents had raised concerns about his age and energy during election campaigning but his team dismissed the criticism.

Although the inauguration ceremony ended abruptly, Boakai had already taken the oath of office when he was helped away.