Northern Cape school’s dismal matric pass rate to be investigated

The Northern Cape Department of Education has expressed disappointment at the 21 percent matric pass rate at Homevale High School in Kimberley.

Out of the 71 matriculants who wrote their National Senior Certificate examination at this school, only 15 passed.

Parents at the school have blamed lack of support from the Education Department.

However, the department has defended itself, insisting that it has given the school all the support it needed.

The Northern Cape received a 75.8 percent matric pass rate, the lowest in the country.

Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey Van Der Merwe, “The department has provided much needed support to this school over the recent years to improve the learner outcomes and to create a conducive environment for learning and teaching. Nowhere in the province do we have in any of our schools, a classroom without a teacher. The department is analysing the 2023 matric results as it relates to per school and will have thorough engagement with the Homevale High School during our district engagements.”

