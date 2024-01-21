North West police investigating after 10-month-old found dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Morokweng in the North West are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 10-month-old baby was found in a yard on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh says the baby had head injuries and bruises on her body. It seems that the baby’s mother left her in the care of a friend.

It is alleged that an 11-year-old boy went to the friend’s house to collect the baby saying the grandmother requested him to go collect her. According to Myburgh the friend then handed the baby to him.

“Sadly, the baby was found dead by the friend in her yard the next morning (Friday) and the police were immediately called to the scene. Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) declared the baby dead on the scene. The 11-year-old boy, who is currently kept under the supervision of his parents, will be evaluated by a social worker. He will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”