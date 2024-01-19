NAM leaders denounce Israel’s military campaign in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leaders of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries on Friday denounced Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire there, during the annual summit of the 120-member bloc.

Dozens of heads of state and other senior officials from the NAM, formed officially in 1961 by countries opposed to joining either of the two major Cold War-era military and political blocs, are attending a summit in Uganda.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after the Islamist militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in which Israeli officials say more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed and 240 taken hostage. The military campaign has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Nearly all African countries belong to the NAM, comprising nearly half of its members, while other members range from India and Indonesia to Saudi Arabia and Iran, Chile, Peru, and Colombia.