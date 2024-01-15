Man arrested with illegal firearms and ammunition in Cape Town

Reading Time: 2 minutes

City of Cape Town LEAP officers have arrested a man for the possession of illegal firearms and a consignment of ammunition of various calibres in Mfuleni.

The City ‘s Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the officers were responding to gunshots in the area when they saw three men fleeing and found a fourth person in a vehicle.

He says the driver sped off and eventually collided with another vehicle.

Smith says this arrest is one of 297 by the City’s enforcement officers.

“Our enforcement services deal with a lot on a daily basis and these latest successes show once again the amount of effort and commitment that goes into their jobs. Not only do they put their lives on the line as we saw in the latest example in Mfuleni, that also led to the recovery of prohibited firearms and ammunition. But drug dealers too are becoming increasingly crafty at hiding their stashes, from toilet bowls to ceilings, inside stoves and now even vacuum cleaners.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape Mobility Minister Ricardo Mackenzie has warned road users to be extra vigilant on the roads over the next few days, as traffic volumes are expected to increase.

He says 25 people lost their lives on the province’s roads the past week. More than half of these fatalities were pedestrians. Mackenzie says driving under the influence of alcohol puts all other road users at risk.

” As schools reopen this week and many people return to work, I urge all road users to be safe and responsible while travelling. There are increased volumes of traffic on our roads and we often see especially poor driving behaviour at this time of the year.

“It is critical that everyone takes extra care to abide by the rules of the road and behave responsibly for the safety of themselves and those around them.”