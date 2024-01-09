EU supports ICJ: Stano

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson Peter Stano says the position of the EU is that they support the International Court of Justice (ICJ) because this is the highest UN court.

He says they are community based on the rule of law and respect for international law and the UN Charter.

This comes after South Africa submitted an application at the ICJ with the aim of stopping the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Israel says it is targeting Hamas in Gaza.

Stano elaborates, “Regarding this specific case. Countries have the right to submit cases or lawsuits. The European Union is not part of these lawsuits. So, this is not really for us to comment, because this is a pending case in front of international courts. So, this is not for us to comment at all. I can only repeat that we are committed to international law to respect for UN Charter and rules-based order.”



