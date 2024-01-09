Ladysmith hit by flooding again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parts of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal were flooded again following heavy rain last night. This after Christmas Eve floods claimed the lives of 25 people.

Serach and rescue efforts following Christmas Eve floods:

The South African Weather Service had earlier issued a yellow level 2 warning of disruptive thunderstorms and heavy rains in various parts of the province.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi says parts of the town center is still flooded this morning.

Mngadi says the N11 running through the town was closed last night due to the flooding and over a hundred people have been evacuated

“Our disaster teams, including South African Police Service, Traffic Police, Emergency Services and social partners were on high alert, closely monitoring different areas due to a level 2 warning issued by the South African Weather Services. In Ladysmith, approximately 70 people were evacuated from the Ladysmith central placed in the indoor sport centre nearby the town.”