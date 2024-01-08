Late Lensman remembered at Regina Mundi Catholic Church, Soweto

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Renowned photographer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane has been hailed as a freedom fighter who used the lens to expose injustices in this country.

Friends, family, and fellow veteran journalists gathered at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to pay tribute to the late Lensman on Monday. Magubane passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 91.

[IN PICTURES]: Memorial Service of photographer and anti-apartheid activist, Dr Peter Magubane held today at Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto. #RIPPeterMagubane pic.twitter.com/mIY37D2xDM — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) January 8, 2024

The trumpet sounded in the church as mourners gathered, going down memory lane to pay tribute to Peter Magubane whose photo catalogues span decades.

Legendary photographer Len Khumalo penned a letter to his former colleague and friend read by his daughter Nkululeko Khumalo.

“I don’t remember much, it was a long time ago, I first encountered when we worked for the same boss years ago. Sometimes we would be driving two separate cars to the same assignment from the same building. Old as we are, we would always say a picture is worth a thousand words. Peter was and remains an inspiration to many young photographers of his and this time, he has paved a way of excellence for generations to come.”

Veteran photographer and close friend Spokes Mashiane said they met in 1995 and Magubane was one of those who risked his life to record the liberation struggle and the era of internal violence.

“We were there to record the liberators. Bab Magubane always used to say, be brave but also use your brain. Salute to Bab Magubane, Salute to all the veterans.”

Siphiwe Mhlamba was a young aspiring photographer in his 20s when he asked Magubane for some film. It led to a lifetime of knowledge and memories he says will forever cherish.

“Bra Peter didn’t give me a film, but he gave me life lessons, and hope. My life changed. Simplified what greatness is.”

Dr Peter Magubane remembered and honoured at a memorial service: Chriselda Lewis

Veteran Journalist Pearl Luthuli said the late Peter Magubane was a silent observer, but his pictures spoke volumes. Luthuli claimed Magubane covered most rallies and uprisings from the 1950s and captured historic moments and the evolution of the country.

“He might not have said a word in the meetings and rallies that he attended, except to observe click away his camera, but he spoke louder than everyone else through the kind of pictures from a different angle from everyone else. Including taking pictures through a rearview mirror, and standing on dustbins and rooftops, once he found a picture that would make the front page, through his pictures he managed to capture the full story in an artistic way.”

The click of the camera captured stories of sorrow, triumph and the rich history that will continue to live on for generations.

The final send-off for Dr Peter Magubane will be held on Wednesday at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg.