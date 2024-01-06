Broos pleased with Bafana Bafana’s first training ahead of AFCON

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African men’s football senior national team landed in Stellenbosch on Friday, and immediately had their first training session to prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast that commences next week. Coach Hugo Broos was pleased that all the 23-players reported for camp in tip top condition.

Bafana Bafana players gathered in Kempton Park on Friday before going on camp in Stellenbosch later in the day. All 23 selected players reported for camp which made Broos very happy.

“First of all I am very happy that all 23 players are here, it’s a full team, and we can start first training with all players it’s always good. And secondly it’s still soon but I have the feeling the players want to start, want to train, want to prepare for AFCON so yes I have a good feeling.”

PSL matches were officially stopped for the AFCON on New Year’s eve — which meant that Bafana players had at least four days to rest. But, Broos says 10 Mamelodi Sundowns players, the most in the squad, needed more rest because of their heavy schedule.

“For some players yes but for some players they needed at least one week, not only physically but also mentally. When I think about the Sundowns players they had tough champions league games travelling all over Africa and its difficult to get back mentally and maybe for them four days is not enough.”

Bafana will be training at the Lentelus Sports Complex at the University of Stellenbosch in the winelands. Broos is happy with the facilities.

“Yes I am vey happy because it is so quiet. This is what I was looking for; a place where you can train without people around you. Quiet, no people coming to annoy you, the rooms are good. What we had for lunch was very good. I don’t have complaints and I don’t think we will have them.”

The Belgian mentor won AFCON six years ago, with Cameroon squad in 2017 in Gabon and is hoping to win it again with Bafana Bafana.

“It’s still for me a special experience certainly winning a big tournament but winning it in Africa it’s a totally different mentality that I have to learn and for me it was a fantastic experience winning AFCON six years ago. So if you ask me do I want to win it again? Yes I want to do it again”

Bafana will camp in Stellenbosch until Tuesday. They will travel to Johannesburg on the Wednesday to play a friendly match against Lesotho behind closed doors at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on the same day.

They will then fly to the Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Coach Broos on Bafana Bafana’s first training: