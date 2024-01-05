Police intercept bus with undocumented foreign nationals in Polokwane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A bus carrying an unspecified number of undocumented foreign nationals was intercepted near Mokopane in Limpopo. The group was travelling from Musina to parts of Gauteng and Cape Town.

Their bus was pulled over during a safety operation conducted by police and traffic officers, prompting swift action. They had traveled unnoticed from Musina, passed through Polokwane, and were halted en route.

Bus driver Tagwirei Tinotenda says, “Us, we just help these people, we take them from another bus which was having a breakdown and the other ones did not have documents in Musina.”

The group will be processed, with the likelihood of being deported back to Zimbabwe.