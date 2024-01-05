Zuma to address All African Alliance Movement

Reading Time: 1 minute

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma is expected to address members of the All African Alliance Movement in Soweto later today. This despite making public his intention to campaign and vote for the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe Party.

The All African Alliance Movement was formed in 2022 mainly by church leaders. Its principles are anchored on the values of justice and equality. After its formation, the movement openly endorsed former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its presidential candidate for the 2024 national elections.

However, it is not clear if Zuma would use the opportunity to lure the All African Alliance Movement members to join his MK Party.

Some insiders in the MK Party say Zuma’s address today is among others, part of his plans to engage with religious and traditional leaders as political parties prepare for this year’s polls.

Zuma switches support to MK Party in upcoming elections:

Meanwhile last week, Zuma raised concerns about what he says is an increase in corruption and political killings in the ANC. He was addressing over 200 people at Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal to celebrate the birth of the late SACP Secretary-General and MK commander Moses Mabhida a hundred years ago.

In his speech, he said his support for the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party was not to destabilize the ANC but to save it from those he claims are trying to destroy it.

“Another thing I want to say is that I am concerned about the manner in which ANC members have been corrupted. Money is the only thing that rules the party, we need to stop that. I don’t know how many councillors have killed each other, fighting for positions especially ahead of elections. That is not the ANC. What is the leadership saying about that? I have not heard any solutions.”