Ngema to be laid to rest at Heroes Acre in Redhill

Acclaimed playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema is to be laid to rest today. His Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre.

This despite some family members claiming that Ngema had wanted to be buried in eNhlwathi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngema died in a crash in the Eastern Cape last week.

His younger brother Nhlanhla Ngema is adamant that family members have set aside their differences over the musician’s burial place.

“You do know in such situations there are a lot of disagreements but the good thing is that you both in the end do come to an agreement. Madlokovu’s final resting place will be here in Durban at Heroes Acre in Redhill. So the family has come to an agreement and all the parties that had been in disagreement are ok with that.”

A celebration of Ngema’s life

Former colleagues, friends and fans descended on Durban to attend Ngema’s memorial service at the Playhouse Theatre on Wednesday. Various speakers described him as a generous man, who paved the way for many in the arts industry.

Ngema’s memorial service celebrated his life, showcasing his wide repertoire in the arts industry. The original cast of Sarafina performed a collection of Ngema’s most notable music productions.

Legendary musician and heritage enthusiast, Mbuso Khoza, sang Ngema’s praises as the man who assisted him in recording his first album.

Former President Jacob Zuma was also in attendance. He urged the arts and culture fraternity to keep Ngema’s legacy alive.

Additional reporting by Renee Heine