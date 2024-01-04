CAF announces 40% increase in prize money for Côte d’Ivoire’s Afcon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 40% increase in prize money for the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Côte d’Ivoire later this month.

The winners will receive $7 million US, or just around R130 million. The runners-up will take home $4 million, while the two losing semi-finalists will receive $2.5 million each.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe says the Confederation has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money for all its major competitions.

He hopes that the increase in prize money will contribute to the development of football on the continent and also help member associations with their administration.