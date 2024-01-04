Two die after being struck by lightning in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two farm workers have been killed and four others seriously injured after they were struck by lightning while working at Bergville in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The province has been experiencing storms and heavy rain which claimed the lives of over 30 people last month. Areas like Ladysmith were the hardest hit with 23 people dying after being swept away by a swollen river.

Provincial Co-operative Government Department spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi says, “According to our preliminary reports, lightning struck at around 4 o’clock on Wednesday while people were still working on the farm. About 50 people were affected by the lightning and received on-site medical attention, while four were transported to the local hospital, where they are currently in recovery.

“KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, has expressed condolences to the grieving families,” Mngadi adds.

Warning

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning has been issued for various parts of Kwazulu-Natal for Friday by the South African Weather Service.

Forecaster Wisani Maluleke says areas that will be affected include Harry Gwala, part of Umgungundlovu, uMzinyathi, Amajuba districts as well as eDumbe and Abaqulusi.

Maluleke says for today, areas under uMgungundlou, uThukela and Amajuba districts can expect a 60% chance of showers.

“We are having a warning for tomorrow, it’s a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, which may give us some heavy rain, severe lightning, hail, and strong damaging winds over the western parts of the province. The areas which will be covered with the severe thunderstorms cover Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Uthukela, and western Umgungundlovu and Harry Gwala areas.”

