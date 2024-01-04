Tough negotiations will achieve what bombs cannot: Lord Hain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

To have lasting peace in the Middle East, Israelis and Palestinians will have to go back to the negotiating table. That’s according to the former British anti-apartheid leader and Labour Cabinet Minister Lord Peter Hain.

In an opinion piece, Lord Hain says tough negotiations will achieve what bombs cannot.

His opinion comes at a time when Israel is preparing to defend itself before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, following South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in the war with Hamas in Gaza.

Lord Hain shares more:

South Africa’s suit against Israel at the ICJ is the first landmark case to be filed since the start of Israel’s military retaliation to Hamas.

But it is expected that the process will face fierce opposition from Israel’s allies.

The case brought by South Africa will set up a high stakes legal battle which would likely rumble on for a few years.