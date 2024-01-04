BMA deploys more officials at Beitbridge Border

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With the festive season drawing to a close, the Border Management Authority (BMA) is monitoring the return of travelers at the Beitbridge Border Post outside Musina in Limpopo.

BMA Commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days monitoring the movement of holidaymakers crossing from Zimbabwe.

Dr Masiapato says they have deployed more officials to ensure that everyone who comes into South Africa has proper documentation.

“The key focus is mainly the deployment at the north gate here at the port of entry to make sure that everyone who enters here for processing purposes, all those people are supposed to be the people that already have documentation. We have to use that approach which is a different approach to make sure that we do not have people inside the port who doesn’t have proper documentation because those are people who ultimately find themselves having to bribe our officials and all of that. So, we have intensified our deployment at the north gate.”