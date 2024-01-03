Two people rescued from washed away vehicle in Umgeni River

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two people have been rescued after their vehicle was washed down in Umgeni River in Durban.

It’s believed the occupants were attempting to cross a low-lying bridge when their vehicle was stuck.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meryck, “After receiving reports that both occupants were still alive within the vehicle, due to the dangerous conditions of the river an intricate rope system was set up and with the use and with the use of an inflatable boat they were able to reach the occupants in the vehicle. As the light faded both occupants were successfully brought to shore. They were handed over into the care of EMRS and Netcare.”

Flooded rivers warning

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance Department has urged residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers. This as rain, which started over a week ago, continues to fall in the province.

Two bodies were recovered from a vehicle that flood waters swept away on New Year’s Eve.

Nonala Ndlovu is the department’s spokesperson, “The rain continues to fall but it’s not really heavy rains but I think what is causing problems is the continuous rainfall. It’s been raining now, I was counting earlier this morning, for almost more than a week, without ceasing. Our communities need to be on high alert. Sadly though, people continue to try to cross flooding rivers and that has been the main source of fatalities, besides the April 21 floods and that simply just says that communities need to really heed warnings that are given.”