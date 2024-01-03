ActionSA slams high death toll from Eastern Cape intiations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ActionSA in the Eastern Cape has called for greater cooperation for increased safety for young men going through the rite of passage. This follows 34 deaths in the summer initiation season in the province.

The party believes the high death toll is due to a collective failure of role players. Provincial party spokesperson, Luzuko Gedze, says this is unacceptable.

“It is crucial to acknowledge successful regions where strict control measures are in place emphasizing the role of communities and qualified traditional practitioners. Leading to the summer initation season, ActionSA sounded the call Mababuye bephila for awareness and engagements we call on the health department to ensure that the remainder of the season, the safe return of our initiates.”