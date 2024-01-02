Police seize chrome stockpiles worth R15 mln in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chrome stockpiles estimated at R15 million have been seized at Ga-Phasha village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

The chrome was impounded as part of the SAPS and SANDF’s operation against illegal mining.

The operation is aimed at ridding the mineral-rich Sekhukhune district of illegal mining operations.

Mining equipment worth millions of rand was also seized, with nineteen arrests effected.

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Thembi Hadebe, says next on their agenda is dismantling syndicates that operate in the area and arresting their masters.

“Our intelligence needs to get down on the ground because it will not assist us to continuously pluck the lower fruits. We need to deal with the syndicate. We need to deal with the kingpins that are really on this issue of illegal mining so that we discourage (them). We need to close down the market for what we see happening here.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says it is in the process of ensuring that all holes are rehabilitated to ensure the safety of residents.

The Department’s Deputy Director General of Compliance, Mmadikeledi Moloto has appealed to residents to apply for mining licenses.

“It’s easy to find a hole like this which does not have an owner but people should come to our office, our nearest office is in Polokwane in town but they can also apply online we encourage people to apply and not to conducts any illegal activities.”

SAPS and SANDF operation against illegal mining: Pimani Baloyi speaks to a local hawker