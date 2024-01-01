Load shedding returns on Tuesday following temporary suspensions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Power utility Eskom says load shedding will return this week after a streak of suspensions.

In a statement on Monday, Eskom announces the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, followed by Stage 3 load shedding until 05:00 on Wednesday.

This pattern of Stage 2 load shedding in the morning and Stage 3 load shedding in the evening is set to continue daily until further notice.

Eskom claims that this was due to a setback in the intensified maintenance programme aimed at improving fleet performance. Three generating units (2,148MW) did not return to service as expected.

In addition, there is a loss of six generating units (3,113MW) and the projected increase in electricity demand requires the implementation of load shedding measures.

“Teams are working diligently to address the issue, to bring 4,921MW of generating capacity back into service before the end of the week,” the statement reads.

Currently, unplanned outages account for 16,231MW of generating capacity, while 8,451MW is out of service for planned maintenance.

The evening peak demand forecast for Tuesday is 23,011MW.

Eskom assures the public that they will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes if required.

Eskom expresses gratitude to those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly, emphasizing actions such as switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00. Such efforts contribute to lowering demand, alleviating pressure on the power system, and aiding in maintaining lower stages of load shedding.