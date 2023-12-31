Police to maintain high visibility during New Year’s Eve

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police say officers will maintain high visibility on the country’s roads and public spaces throughout New Year’s Eve with foot, vehicle and air support patrols.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says as South Africans usher in the new year they should avoid drinking and driving, and be extra vigilant of their surroundings.

“While celebrating the ushering in of the new year let’s all be responsible in the way we celebrate. Monitor your alcohol consumption and don’t drink and drive. Heavily intoxicated people often fall victim to various crimes such as being robbed, raped, and assaulted, often with no recollection of these incidents. It is thus important to be responsible. If anyone is found on the wrong side of the law and arrested today for any crime they will spend the new year in police holding cells up until they appear in court and are granted bail.”

Traffic

Gauteng Traffic Police say traffic is expected to increase on the province’s roads as the new year approaches and residents head to places of entertainment.

Spokesperson Sello Maremane says traffic police and crime prevention wardens will be deployed throughout the province.

“I urge motorists to avoid using the roads while under the influence of alcohol, this includes jaywalking and drinking and driving as this can lead to reckless behaviour and road fatalities. Furthermore, the traffic police will not tolerate lawlessness as this kind of behaviour is a criminal offence. We would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the friends and families who have lost their loves ones during this period as a result of road crashes. May their soul rest in eternal peace. I would also like to wish our road users a prosperous and successful new year.”

Caution on roads

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison has again called on motorists to continue to exercise caution on the roads as some travelers will be heading to various destinations for New Year’s celebrations.

Department Spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi says so far there haven’t been serious crashes on the major routes that they targeted. He says they are expecting this year’s road fatalities statistics to be less than previous years.

“It’s a bit quieter on most of the roads where we had expected traffic to pick up today as most people were expecting them to go and start the new year elsewhere. And this makes us believe and we are convinced that our plan is working very well. Remember we had a plan that was based on the statistics of the road crashes and fatalities over the last five years from 2018 up to 2023. Now out of that plan, we identified the routes that we believe were contributing to most fatal crashes and fatalities.”