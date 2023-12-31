V and A Waterfront gears up for New Year’s Eve fireworks display

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The V and A Waterfront says preparations for the New Year’s Eve fireworks display are proceeding. This follows the Cape Town High Court’s decision on Thursday to dismiss the SPCA’s application to stop the fireworks.

The tourist attraction will ring in the new year with the five-minute display.

V and A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau says, “Yesterday, the court dismissed the application brought by the SPCA against the planned fireworks, and we are proceeding with preparations to welcome visitors to a festive afternoon and evening of entertainment tomorrow to see in the New Year.”

Meanwhile, pet owners are in a panic ahead of the planned fireworks displays. Dog owners say they worry about the disregard for by-laws by some users of fireworks, which causes great distress for their pets.

Fireworks cause great distress for pets, say concerned dog owners : Jacques Peacock