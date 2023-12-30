Festive Season in George marred by vandalism of Christmas lights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The festive season in George, Western Cape, has been marred by an act of vandalism targeting the town’s Christmas lights. The annual lighting ceremony, typically a joyous occasion that signals the start of the festive season for residents, was disrupted as criminals caused significant damage, amounting to thousands of rand.

The vandals targeted several lights in the Central Business District (CBD), including the controller unit.

The George Municipality has expressed its condemnation of the incident, emphasizing that once the culprits are apprehended, they will face appropriate legal consequences.

Portfolio Councilor for Safety and Security at the George Municipality, Marais Kruger conveys his dismay, stating that the cost of the damages exceeds R250 000.

This act of vandalism is particularly disheartening for George, known as one of the few places in South Africa striving to cultivate a festive atmosphere with vibrant Christmas lights.

Kruger reveals that five different incidents of vandalism have been reported, and due to the festive season and limited materials, repairs have already commenced but can only be fully completed in 2024.